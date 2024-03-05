Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.0 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.