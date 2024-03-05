Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.21 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.