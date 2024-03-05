Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 280 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,846,000 after acquiring an additional 224,829 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

