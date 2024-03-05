Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 353 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

