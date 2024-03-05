Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 40 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $632.36 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.24 and a 200-day moving average of $559.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

