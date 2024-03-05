Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 78,516 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.