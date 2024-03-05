Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.