Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

