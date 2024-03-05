Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,730 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Celsius Stock Up 9.5 %

CELH opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

