Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Trex by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

