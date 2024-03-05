Truist Financial Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $159.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

VAC stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $157.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

