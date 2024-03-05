Truist Financial Boosts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $65.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of TNL opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,967,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $25,445,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

