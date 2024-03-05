TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TTEC in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $612.32 million, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 277,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

