Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

