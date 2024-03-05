U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Raised to $122.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Huntington National Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

