UBS Group Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $89.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,558,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

