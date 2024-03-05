United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,558,000 after purchasing an additional 101,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.