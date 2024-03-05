United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.