Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

