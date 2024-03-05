Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.25. Urban One shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 24,523 shares traded.
Urban One Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Read More
