Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.25. Urban One shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 24,523 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Urban One by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.