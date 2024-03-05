USA Compression Partners LP Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,726.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,616,181 shares of company stock worth $89,231,367.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.