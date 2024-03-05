V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$4.20 EPS.
V2X Stock Down 0.2 %
VVX opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.76. V2X has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.
Institutional Trading of V2X
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on V2X
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.