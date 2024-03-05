V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

