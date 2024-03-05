Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,043,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

