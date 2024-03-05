Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $248.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.14.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

