Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.20% of Vericel worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 54.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

