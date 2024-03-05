Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,142 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

