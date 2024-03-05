Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of DSP opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $574.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

