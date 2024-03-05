Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DSP
Viant Technology Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.