Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Shares of DSP opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.59. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.