Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $414.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

