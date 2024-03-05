VIZIO (VZIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO):

2/28/2024 – VIZIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/27/2024 – VIZIO had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

2/21/2024 – VIZIO was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2024 – VIZIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

2/21/2024 – VIZIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/21/2024 – VIZIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

2/20/2024 – VIZIO was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/20/2024 – VIZIO was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – VIZIO was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2024 – VIZIO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/8/2024 – VIZIO had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Get VIZIO Holding Corp alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.