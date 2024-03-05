VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get VTEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 106.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $22,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.