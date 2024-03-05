W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.