W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

