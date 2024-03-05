W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $1,125.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GWW opened at $988.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $896.70 and its 200 day moving average is $797.96. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $998.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.