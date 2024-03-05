Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.96) on Monday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.77 million, a PE ratio of -279.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

