Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Best Buy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 290,812 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.