Wedbush Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

