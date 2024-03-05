Wedbush Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of CELH opened at $86.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

