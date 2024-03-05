Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 4.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.