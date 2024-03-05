Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio



Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

