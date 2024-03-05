Wells Fargo & Company Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

