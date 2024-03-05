Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.