WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WRK opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.