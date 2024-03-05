Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Shares of WSM opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $241.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

