Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $366.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $375.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

