WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

