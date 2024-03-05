Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

