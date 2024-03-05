Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at GBX 1,546.75 ($19.63) on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,514 ($19.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,127.50 ($27.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,618.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,728.36. The company has a market cap of £29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £239,606.67 ($304,107.97). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

