Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at GBX 1,546.75 ($19.63) on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,127.50 ($27.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,618.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,728.36.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £239,606.67 ($304,107.97). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.