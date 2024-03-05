Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 on April 4th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

